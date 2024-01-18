Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $467.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

NYSE DPZ opened at $422.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $427.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.64.

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

