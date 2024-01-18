DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRD opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

