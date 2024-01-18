DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

DTE stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

