Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETN opened at $237.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $244.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.