Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 2.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton by 18.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 525,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.43. 384,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $244.27.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.