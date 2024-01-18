Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $15.15 on Thursday, hitting $460.97. 1,067,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.86.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.