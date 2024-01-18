ELIS Price Tops $0.0255 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $554.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018 and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

