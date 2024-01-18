Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.34.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.