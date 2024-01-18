EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.43. The stock had a trading volume of 687,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,489. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.