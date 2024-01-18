EOS (EOS) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. EOS has a market cap of $810.72 million and approximately $99.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002148 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,114,629,858 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,632,590 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

