Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 283,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

