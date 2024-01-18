Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

FSLY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. Fastly has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,193,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,372,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,372,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,341 shares of company stock worth $10,862,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

