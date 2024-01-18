FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Update

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 433,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBK

FB Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,184. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,641,000 after buying an additional 78,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.