FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,804 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,347 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

