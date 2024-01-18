FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 251,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,592. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

