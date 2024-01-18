FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.64. 989,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,225. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.