FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,549,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 143,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

