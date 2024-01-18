FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 112,464 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,464 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 6,507,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,534,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

