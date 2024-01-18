FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,509,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,630,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

