FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 19,583 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

ADSK stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.25. 276,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,100. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $245.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,170 shares of company stock worth $5,422,292 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

