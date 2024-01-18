FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 27,636 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,636 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 21,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

