FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 9,777 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.90. 960,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,274. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

