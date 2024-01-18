Financial Analysis: Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) versus Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Get Free Report) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and Backblaze, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Backblaze 0 0 5 0 3.00

Backblaze has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 49.32%.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.62, suggesting that its share price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Backblaze has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Backblaze shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Backblaze’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Backblaze $85.15 million 3.22 -$51.40 million ($1.80) -4.06

Liquid Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Backblaze.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Backblaze -64.75% -98.59% -40.31%

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

