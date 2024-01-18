Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $103.04 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

