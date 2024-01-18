Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of FLNC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.80. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

