Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.71 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

