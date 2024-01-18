FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Stock Position Lifted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,646 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP owned about 0.06% of FREYR Battery worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 3.1 %

FREYR Battery stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,978. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.67. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREY. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

