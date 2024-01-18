FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,566,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FutureFuel by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 64.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 289,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FutureFuel by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 123,585 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

