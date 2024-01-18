FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
FutureFuel Price Performance
Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.34%.
Institutional Trading of FutureFuel
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FutureFuel
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.