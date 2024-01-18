GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB opened at $0.46 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 136,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.