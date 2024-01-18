GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB opened at $0.46 on Friday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). GEE Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
