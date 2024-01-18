Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $790.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,150. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.91 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

