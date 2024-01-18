Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,229,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $234.82. 187,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.29.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

