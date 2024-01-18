Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 59,708 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,708 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 4.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ares Capital worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 86,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 97,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 72.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 493,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,966. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

