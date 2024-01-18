Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 809 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $101.12. 232,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

