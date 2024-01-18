Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $407,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $9.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,319.74. 39,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,040.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,268.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.