Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.67. The company had a trading volume of 310,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,455. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

