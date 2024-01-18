Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 30,141 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

