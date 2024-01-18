Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $275.38. The company has a market capitalization of $266.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

