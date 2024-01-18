Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,054. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

CDNS stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.70. The company had a trading volume of 356,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.23 and a 1-year high of $279.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

