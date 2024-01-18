Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

PM traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 580,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,521. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

