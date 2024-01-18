Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VGIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. 493,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,837. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

