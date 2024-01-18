Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,363. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,034.49 and a 200 day moving average of $924.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

