Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,424. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

