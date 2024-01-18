Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,986 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 232% compared to the average volume of 6,618 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GT. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,604. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.84. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.