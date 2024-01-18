Head-To-Head Survey: Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($5.43) -0.49 Fate Therapeutics $106.21 million 4.08 -$281.72 million ($1.77) -2.49

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 7 4 0 2.36

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 82.39%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -235.11% -134.01% Fate Therapeutics -163.04% -38.44% -28.11%

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

