HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on HLFFF. UBS Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

About HelloFresh

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $13.35 on Friday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

