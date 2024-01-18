Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hope Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86

Dividends

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.31%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $88.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hope Bancorp pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $592.98 million 2.28 $218.28 million $1.33 8.47 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.52 billion 4.20 $560.74 million $7.75 10.75

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hope Bancorp. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 15.07% 7.77% 0.79% Pinnacle Financial Partners 23.30% 10.10% 1.23%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Hope Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans. The company also offers warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators; and commercial equipment lease financing. In addition, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking services; debit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; internet banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, residential first mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

