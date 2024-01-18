Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.56 and last traded at C$11.58. 626,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,262,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$954.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.45.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$16.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a negative net margin of 110.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

