Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 25,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 395,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Immunome Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

