Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 2,308 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 888,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,991. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

