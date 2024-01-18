Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 206,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 62.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.86. 1,229,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,576. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.